Howard Stern: Trump wants to be loved, presidency will be "detrimental" to his mental health. "Up is down": Trump's unreality show echoes his business past. Sean Illing interviews Matt Taibbi, author of Insane Clown President: Dispatches From the 2016 Circus, on Donald Trump's strange appeal: "He's what a lot of Americans would be if they had a billion dollars". Conservatives are losing their base to Trump. Trump already has socked away more than $7 million for his 2020 reelection. The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee agenda for the next two years includes no planned inquiries into the Trump organization's global entanglements and the potential for conflicts of interest.

After 2 weeks, voters yearn for Obama: Less than 2 weeks into Donald Trump's tenure as President, 40% of voters already want to impeach him. Eric Posner on the Nixon-Trump comparison: There is, of course, the psychological dimension, but the real connection goes deeper still. Distrust in Trump's White House spurs leaks, confusion: "Agency officials have been specifically directed to not tell others outside Trump world about their plans, people with knowledge of the conversations say". The anonymous pro-Trump "Decius" now works inside the White House: Michael Anton is a senior national-security official for President Trump (and more).

Are we really stuck with President Donald Trump? Rosa Brooks wonders. President Donald Trump's actions like a "military coup", says expert on fascism Ruth Ben-Ghiat. Erica Chenoweth on how it may only take 3.5% of the population to topple a dictator — with civil resistance. 48 hours of defiance: How President Trump unleashed a wave of dissent. Carlos Lozada reviews What We Do Now: Standing Up for Your Values in Trump's America, ed. Dennis Johnson and Valerie Merians; and The Trump Survival Guide: Everything You Need to Know About Living Through What You Hoped Would Never Happen by Gene Stone. Liberals on the edge of a nervous breakdown: Dissecting the latest viral Trump conspiracy theories.

Evan McMullin is trying to save democracy: The former C.I.A. operative and failed Presidential candidate has become an unlikely civic superego for the age of Trump. Democracy is holding up, for now: Despite Trump's blatant assaults on American ideals, our institutions and people are refusing to give in without a fight.