From Lawfare, Quinta Jurecic on President Trump, Quebec, and the dismantling of CVE; and does Trump want to lose the EO battle in court or is Donald McGahn simply ineffectual (or worse)? Trump just declared the "court system" a threat to national security. Is this Watergate? President Trump's showdown with the federal judiciary feels awfully familiar. What's next in the legal battle over the travel-ban block? Trump Muslim ban executive order violated executive order about executive orders. Basically the entire tech industry signs onto a legal brief opposing Trump's exec order. Anti-Muslim laws risk inciting acts like Quebec mosque attack, says Charles Taylor.

Welcome to Trumperica: Donald Trump's chaotic signing of grandiose orders has the air of a deluded despot's last days, not his first. Does Trump actually want to succeed? Jim Baker on how to run a White House that works, why the world is so scared right now — and how the new president could stop screwing up. Jonathan Chait on the true purpose of Trumpism: To create a blood-and-soil American nationalism, an identity from which Asian, Muslim, and Latin American immigrants are excluded permanently. "This is where we are as a country: any commercial that celebrates American values is interpreted as an insult to the President".