From the Congressional Research Service, a report on the Islamic State and U.S. Policy. What ISIS really is: Omer Aziz reviews The Way of the Strangers: Encounters with the Islamic State by Graeme Wood. Andrew Rice heads to the airport with the New York Times' ISIS expert, Rukmini Callimachi. Not "lone wolves" after all: How ISIS guides world's terror plots from afar. Face to face with an ISIS killer: In a nameless prison in Baghdad, an ISIS terrorist confesses to killing dozens — and destroying his own family. The desperate battle to destroy ISIS: A swat team of Iraqis, all of whom have suffered at the hands of terrorists, join the fight to retake Mosul — and plan to exact revenge.

Andrew Silke (East London) and Katherine Emily Brown (Birmingham): "Radicalisation": The Transformation of Modern Understanding of Terrorist Origins, Psychology and Motivation. Education alone doesn't prevent terrorism — here's what else you need. What Trump doesn't understand about jihadists and counterterrorism will make America less safe: Glen L. Carle reviews Radicalized: New Jihadists and the Threat to the West by Peter R. Neumann. The wrong way to stop terrorism: Claire L. Adida, David D. Laitin, and Marie-Anne Valfort on what the data show about attacks and immigration. Robin Wright on how to lose the war on terror.

Will Trump use the next ISIL attack to sweep away our liberties? Allison Beth Hodgkins wonders. Trump's dangerous ploy to preemptively blame his opponents for terror attacks. Blaming Trump for the next big terrorist attack: The president is accusing the courts of making America vulnerable to terrorism — here's how the opposition should respond. Thomas Nagel reviews Does Terrorism Work? A History by Richard English.