Jedediah Purdy on the anti-democratic worldview of Steve Bannon and Peter Thiel: Donald Trump doesn't wear ideology on his sleeve — but two of his most powerful advisers share a startlingly illiberal theory of politics. Decoding Stephen Miller's nationalist mind: Trumpism, which was formed in rebellion against the dominant mindset, is actually an unusually thought-out political ideology — refuting it requires similar clarity. Trump and Bannon pursue a vision of autocracy: The president is hewing closely to the ideas of his chief strategist, making Stephen Bannon the most dangerous man in America.

The World According to Bannon: Steve Bannon's vision of civilizational crisis and violent renewal has deep roots in the American political tradition. We can learn a lot about Steve Bannon by watching the films he made. What Steve Bannon wants you to read: President Trump's strategic adviser is elevating a once-obscure network of political thinkers. Becoming Steve Bannon's Bannon: How Julia Hahn got from the University of Chicago to Breitbart to the White House. Could Stephen Bannon be getting too big for the White House? (and more). White supremacy, worldwide: For his next trick, Steve Bannon will undermine the pope.

"If we can get Bannon/Miller/Flynn away from Trump, the chances of something really terrible happening will lessen considerably".