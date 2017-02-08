Daniel I. Morales (DePaul): Undocumented Migrants as New (and Peaceful) American Revolutionaries. Steven Pincus on how America's Declaration of Independence was pro-immigrant. Steven Hahn, author of A Nation Without Borders: The United States and Its World in an Age of Civil Wars, 1830-1910, on why America is better without borders. Is Trump an aberration? Aviva Chomsky on the dark history of the "nation of immigrants". Not who we are: The United States is neither a land of nativists nor a haven for immigrants — our xenophobic impulses and loftiest ideals have been in conflict since the founding.