Jason A. Cade (Georgia): Judging Immigration Equity: Deportation and Proportionality in the Supreme Court. Sofya Aptekar (UMass): Constructing the Boundaries of US Citizenship in the Era of Enforcement and Securitization. Karina Moreno and Byron Eugene Price (CUNY): The Social and Political Impact of the New (Private) National Security: Private Actors in the Securitization of Immigration in the U.S. Post 9/11. Spencer E. Amdur (Yale): The Right of Refusal: Immigration Enforcement and the New Cooperative Federalism. Judith Resnik (Yale): "Within Its Jurisdiction": Moving Boundaries, People, and the Law of Migration.
From the Congressional Research Service, a report on Temporary Protected Status: Current immigration policy and issues. David Russell (Cornell): The Shadow Immigration System. Kerry Abrams (Virginia): Family Reunification and the Security State. Anita Ortiz Maddali (Northern Illinois): Left Behind: The Dying Principle of Family Reunification Under Immigration Law. Beth Caldwell (Southwestern): Deported by Marriage: Americans Forced to Choose between Love and Country. Sherally K Munshi (Georgetown): Race, Geography, and Mobility. Brian Culp (Kennesaw State): "Illegitimate" Bodies in Legitimate Times: Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Movement.