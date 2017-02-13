From the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, Ellie Geranmayeh on how Europe should act fast to preserve the Iran nuclear deal; Joelien Pretorius: "How I learned to hate the Bomb"; an article on the fierce urgency of nuclear zero; and does the fight over a nuclear weapons ban threaten global stability? Donald Trump wants to change U.S. nuclear policy — most Americans aren't persuaded. Trump's doubts and ignorance on nuclear treaty worry experts: On a call with the Russian president, Trump reportedly had to ask aides what the New START treaty was. Why did Trump pick a fight with Putin over the nuclear weapons treaty? Donald Trump screwed up a big opportunity to avoid nuclear holocaust. Trump, masculinity and nuclear weapons: Alicia Sanders-Zakre on a word of caution for America's new hot-headed leader.