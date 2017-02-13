Vasilina Orlova (Texas) Selfie in the Interior: Narcissism and Its Cultural Critique. Marine Le Pen: French Jews will have to give up Israeli citizenship. Scott McLemee reviews At Home in Two Countries: The Past and Future of Dual Citizenship by Peter J. Spiro. Trump team didn't put nominees to "sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll" test. Scott Turow on how the Democrats can stop Neil Gorsuch — and why they absolutely must. Ryan Holiday: "I helped create the Milo trolling playbook. You should stop playing right into it". A life in 4,000 books: When Nick Holdstock was asked to catalogue the books left behind in Doris Lessing's home, he found annotations, drawings, dedications — and a few surprises.

When it comes to his contacts with Russia, Michael Flynn has bigger problems than the Logan Act. This is a scandal, a big scandal — Republicans and Democrats should be screaming for investigations and public hearings: If Trump does not fire National security adviser Michael Flynn, then the Putinization of America has taken another big step forward. The spy revolt against Trump begins: Intelligence community pushes back against a White House it considers leaky, untruthful and penetrated by the Kremlin.