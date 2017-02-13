For a company like Boeing, President Donald Trump's "America First" policies, which represent a sharp departure for the US, threaten the way the corporation does business. Amazon warns that trade protectionism could hurt business. These are the brands taking concrete political action in defiance of Trump. Josh Marshall on Trumpism and Corporate America: Corporations clearly want to curry favor with the new President, yet they are also extremely wary of being associated with him among consumers. Goldman Sachs economists are starting to worry about President Trump. Wall Street remembers why it was afraid of President Trump.