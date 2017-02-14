Alex Sager (Portland State): The Refugee Crisis and the Responsibility of Intellectuals: Political Philosophy, Ideology, and the Need to Speak Truth to Power. Michael R. Castle Miller (American): Welcome or Not Welcome? Investigating the Causes of Host Countries' Receptivity to Refugees. Peter Hilpold (Innsbruck): Quotas as an Instrument of Burden-Sharing in International Refugee Law: The Many Facets of an Instrument Still in the Making. Joseph Blocher and Mitu Gulati (Duke): Competing for Refugees: A Market-Based Solution to a Humanitarian Crisis. Tendayi Achiume (UCLA): The Fact of Xenophobia and the Fiction of State Sovereignty: A Reply to Blocher and Gulati. David Miliband on the best ways to deal with the refugee crisis.

Simon Turner (Copenhagen): What is a Refugee Camp? Explorations of the Limits and Effects of the Camp. The 21st century gold rush: Malia Politzer and Emily Kassie on how the refugee crisis is changing the world economy. "Fleeing the United States".