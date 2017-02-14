Matthew Feinberg and Chloe Kovacheff (Toronto) and Robb Willer (Stanford): Extreme Protest Tactics Reduce Popular Support for Social Movements. Paige St. John goes inside the black bloc militant protest movement as it rises up against Trump. Violence will only hurt the Trump resistance: History shows that civil disobedience and mass protests are more effective in the long run than black-bloc tactics. Running riot: Rick Paulas on the false binary in our reaction to violent protest. Fight fascists with mockery, not the violence that feeds them. The political importance of having fun: Joanna Walsh on why protests should be enjoyable.
From Philosophy Compass, Candice Delmas (Northeastern): Civil Disobedience. Jessica L. West (Vermont): Protest Is Different. Echoes of Vietnam-era protests in today's demonstrations. Protests didn't hurt Reagan, and they're not going to stop Trump: Low approval ratings and public outcry can work in favor of outsider politicians. The Women's March organizers want a general strike against Trump — could it work? Erica Chenoweth and Jeremy Pressman on what they learned by counting the women's marches.