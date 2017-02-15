Republican men say it's a better time to be a woman than a man. An unabashed misogynist is in charge of our country — now what? Post-Hillary feminism: Clinton carried the hopes of American feminism on her shoulders — now it's time for a different approach. The failures of mainstream feminism: It wasn't America's rampant misogyny that doomed Hillary Clinton. Jia Tolentino on the case against contemporary feminism. Where is feminism now? We could do worse than to start building a sisterhood with that vast swath of women who may need feminism the most, whether they know it yet or not.

Whose feminism is this? If today's feminism has a different starting point, it also has a different challenge. How a fractious women's movement came to lead the Left: Feminism brought the opposition together — but how long will that last, and how many converts can it win? The problem with "pussy": Feminism under Trump must remember the body, but not be limited by it. Trump meets Socrates and they talk about women.