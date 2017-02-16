Donald J. Kochan (Chapman): The Symbiosis of Pride and Property. Will the French presidential race be a replay of the U.S. election? French presidential hopeful Macron the "target of Russian fake news attacks". Russians fear that moment to come in from the cold has been lost: Moscow concerned backlash over Flynn ties will end opening for rapprochement. The Trump administration wants Europe to pay more to defend itself — it's not that easy. US allies in Europe have literally no idea what's going on with the Trump administration. For so many Americans, Obamacare offered career freedom — a repeal could take that away (and more). Willpower is a dangerous, old idea that needs to be scrapped.