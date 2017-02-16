Trump's 1990 Playboy interview perfectly lays out his view of the world. A conspiracy theory-spreading website now has a seat in the White House briefing room. The Infowars President: Many of Trump's strangest claims began with America's foremost conspiracy theorist. Kelly Field on what reality TV taught Trump, according to professors who study it. The kind of comedy that can hurt Trump: Ian Crouch on responses to Donald Trump from comedians, including Aziz Ansari and Tim Heidecker. Comedy won't defeat Trump, but that's not the point: Jokes helped him win the presidency — they will help his opponents survive it.

Donald Trump was asked a question about anti-Semitism — his answer was about the electoral college. In his comments, President Trump seemed to give up on the idea that there is such a thing as wrongdoing at all — compared to that nihilism, hypocrisy is a vice well worth preserving. Stupidcrazyevil: Suppose someone says something that is obviously and non-controversially false, this is pointed out to him, he then keeps repeating it anyway — what explains Trump's persistence? An eminent psychiatrist demurs on Trump's mental state: "The antidote to a dystopic Trumpean dark age is political, not psychological".