Dario Maestripieri (Chicago): Assessing People's Interest in Images with Violent or Disgusting Content: A Functional-Evolutionary Analysis. Kremlin tells state media to cut back on pro-Trump propaganda. U.S. allies conduct intelligence operation against Trump staff and associates, intercepted communications. Pax Trumplandia: Hannah Gais on what to expect at the 2017 Munich Security Conference. Patrick Iber reviews Finks: How the CIA Tricked the World's Best Writers by Joel Whitney (and more). Kara Swisher interviews Mark Zuckerberg on his manifesto on the future of Facebook and the rest of us (and more). "Fast-forward spring": America's February warmth is extreme, and it's just getting started.