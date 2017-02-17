Orly Lobel (San Diego): The Gig Economy and The Future of Employment and Labor Law. Andrew Elmore (NYU): The Future of Fast Food Governance. How did Walmart get cleaner stores and higher sales? It paid its people more. Amazon's new 30-hour work week will change your job, too. The state of American jobs: How the shifting economic landscape is reshaping work and society and affecting the way people think about the skills and training they need to get ahead. Inside jobs: Hear what American workers have to say about their jobs. America's lost workers: Jeff Madrick reviews Men Without Work: America's Invisible Crisis by Nicholas Eberstadt.

Reverence for hard work is not simply a decorative gimmick, but core to the WeWork philosophy; Neumann and McKelvey discovered they could turn a profit by exploiting one of the defining features of work's so-called future: isolation. Fuck work: Economists believe in full employment, Americans think that work builds character — but what if jobs aren't working anymore? We're going to need that $4,000 back: What it's like to get a raise thanks to the Obama administration's overtime rules for American workplaces — and then have it taken away.

How not to make America great again: The secret isn't factories — it's giving ordinary Americans some bargaining power. Workers of the world: The potential for workers to resist capital is as strong as ever. The way to a better work-life balance? Unions, not self-help. Workless, or working less? John Quiggin reviews Why the Future is Workless by Tim Dunlop. Vacations are good for us and good for our employers — so why don't we take them?