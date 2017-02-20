How the tea party transformed American politics: Less than a decade ago, the tea party emerged as one of the most unified and effective oppositional forces in U.S. politics — in the age of President Donald Trump, how they did it matters more than ever. Popular domestic programs face ax under first Trump budget: The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, AmeriCorps and the National Endowments for the Arts and the Humanities could be eliminated. Conservatives want to slash FEMA's disaster budget — will Trump comply? Paul Ryan's dream of tax cuts for the rich will not be denied. Thread: "Trump is the ultimate test of whether politicians within a party are ultimately interchangeable".

How many chances do you get to be an American hero? John McCain (ambivalently, agonizingly) takes on the president. John McCain just systematically dismantled Donald Trump's entire worldview. "How often GOP 'mavericks' have voted with Trump so far: Graham: 100% Rubio: 100% McCain: 94% Paul: 90%". I don't want to hear another fucking word about John McCain unless he dies or actually does something useful for once. Are Republicans shielding Trump from special prosecutor and Russia inquiry? Republicans, protect the nation: G.O.P. leaders knew about Trump's link to Russia and the danger it posed — now they must own it.

Emily Nussbaum: "Does a video need to emerge? Or some terrifying international incident? The real culprits here are Ryan McConnell Comey Sessions Chaffetz". You can't understand the mess we're in without appreciating not just the potential corruption of the president, but the unmistakable corruption of his party — a party so intent on cutting taxes for the wealthy, deregulating banks and polluters and dismantling social programs that accepting foreign subversion is, apparently, a small price to pay. "The debasement of [much of the] American right, in one tweet".