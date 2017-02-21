The Jacksonian revolt: Walter Russell Mead on American populism and the liberal order. Is Trump a populist? Max Sawicky on the ambitions of the Right and of the Left. Trump, a populist? Stress test of a concept. Why Donald Trump really is a populist. The populist ploy: Win McCormack revisits Irving Kristol, the conservative thinker who predicted Trump's rise. Silvia Killingsworth on all the people who predicted Donald Trump: A listicle without commentary. Populist correctness is the new PC culture of Trump's America and Brexit Britain: Rightwing snowflakes are offended by everything from Kermit to holiday greetings and Starbucks cups.

"It's the power that does something to me": Dispatches from the Saturday night Trump rally. Trumped and abandoned: Susan Faludi on the angry white male in the political wilderness. Does Trump's support have a ceiling or a floor?