From Boston Review, beyond cynicism: William E. Scheuerman on why the GOP made peace with Trump. The Claremont Review of Books published "The Flight 93 Election", an incendiary case for Donald J. Trump — can it now help pilot the American government? From National Review, a cover story on For Love of Country: Rich Lowry and Ramesh Ponnuru on how conservatives should embrace a sensible and moderate form of nationalism (and responses by Jonah Goldberg, Ben Shapiro, and John O'Sullivan). The anti-anti-Trump Right: For conservative publications, the business model is opposing the Left — and that means opposing the people who oppose Trump. Brendan Nyhan: "Anti-anti-Trumpism is the false balance of the conservative media". Conservative talk radio stands by Trump despite turmoil.

4chan is the skeleton key to the rise of Trump: Trump's younger supporters know he's an incompetent joke; in fact, that's why they support him. Ben Howe on how evangelical leaders enabled the rise of Milo Yiannopoulos. Milo Yiannopoulos just tasted the hypocrisy of the American Right: The fact that Milo's new friends weren't fine with pedophilia means that they were fine with racism, sexism, transphobia, etc. Trump's America will be on vivid display at annual conservative gathering, CPAC. Sean Illing interviews Evan McMullin, former #NeverTrumper candidate, on why America needs a new conservative movement.