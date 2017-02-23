The insurgent in the White House: In picking H.R. McMaster as his national security adviser, President Trump hired a maverick military intellectual who won't put up with any nonsense. Adil Ahmad Haque on McMaster on the ethics of war. McMaster's takeaways: Don't lie, don't blame the media, don't rely on an inner circle. Trump's new national security adviser disagrees a lot with Trump. Sebastian Gorka, Trump's combative new national security aide, is widely disdained within his own field. Rex Tillerson is already underwater: In just a month, the tough-talking CEO has been pushed to the margins. Is the White House ready for these "nightmare scenarios" in U.S. foreign policy?

The worst and the dimmest: The wheels are falling off Donald Trump's foreign policy, and the adults aren't at the wheel. The president's credibility gap is also the nation's. Americans see US world standing as worst in a decade.