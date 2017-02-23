Lea Cassar (Cologne) and Arnd Heinrich Klein (Zurich): A Matter of Perspective: How Experience Shapes Preferences for Redistribution ("We investigate in a laboratory experiment if the experience of economic failure or success shapes people's preferences for redistribution beyond self-interest"). Russia military acknowledges new branch: info warfare troops. Trump's lawyer has told 4 different stories about the Russia-Ukraine "peace plan" debacle. The Pruitt emails: E.P.A. chief was arm in arm with industry (and more). Burger King makes billion dollar bid for Popeyes in giant tax-avoidance scheme. Kenneth Arrow, Nobel-winning economist whose influence spanned decades, dies at 95 (and more). The introduction to At Home in the World: Women Writers and Public Life, from Austen to the Present by Maria DiBattista and Deborah Epstein Nord.

Stephanie Leutert and Savitri Arvey on Mexico's next move. Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strains with US (and more). Timing of Trump immigration memos undermines cabinet members' Mexico visit. How Trump's bullying of Mexico could backfire: The U.S.-Mexico relationship greatly benefits the U.S. — all that could change.