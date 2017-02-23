From Vox, Julia Azari on a citizen's guide to panicking: An evidence-based approach to political panic; and for democracy to survive, it requires civic engagement. Anger rises across the country at GOP congressional town halls (and more and more). Today in Obamacare: liberals are taking back the term "death panels". The movement resisting Donald Trump has a name: The (local) Democratic Party. Republicans accuse protesters of organizing for political change. The "pussyhats" (and other things) make protests fun — which keeps people coming back. Where protests flourish, anti-protest bills follow. Can Trump help Democrats take back the House? Here's a big thing to watch. Move left, Democrats: The electoral action for Democrats may have once been in the Rust Belt, but it's now moving west and south.