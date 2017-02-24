Trump forgets his Obama criticisms: The new president, who attacked Obama for golfing and personal travel, spends his first month outdoing his predecessor. Conservative activists refuse to believe Trump is spending more on travel than Obama. The art of Don's con: Clancy Martin on what Trump shares with America's best swindlers. Russ Choma on Donald Trump's mystery $50 million (or more) loan: The president of the United States might have a secret creditor. This obscure news story, which should be huge, shows how Trump gets away with corruption: "The House of Representatives has refused to investigate either one of the two massive ongoing legal and ethical violations involving the Trump administration".