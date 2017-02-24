From Daily Intelligencer, Eric Levitz on how Trump's immigration policies have already taken a toll on the U.S. economy (and more); and Trump to tackle deficit with imaginary growth, elimination of popular programs (and more). Why is federal government data disappearing? Rescuing government data from Trump has become a national movement. Trump loyalists gumming up the works in federal agencies. How federal civil servants are waging bureaucratic war against Trump. Is Donald Trump's paranoia sabotaging his own cabinet? An inability to tolerate dissent has left the Trump administration dangerously short-staffed.

Trump wasn't a real CEO — no wonder his White House is disorganized. The D.C. think tank behind Donald Trump: Alex Shepard on how the Heritage Foundation is shaping the president's playbook. When will Trump announce a policy agenda? Maybe never. Maybe Trump is just a weak president.