Christian Caryl on the two words Donald Trump can't bring himself to say: "Freedom" or "democracy". Trump's dangerous anti-libertarian nationalism: Promises to cut domestic regulations or shake up the system do not a tolerable libertarian make; Trump is indeed a major threat to core libertarian values — ask Ludwig Von Mises. "The conservative movement is Donald Trump": Trump's takeover of conservatism is faster and more decisive than anyone expected. Trump offers conservatives the world — in exchange for their principles. Peter Wehner on the battle for the soul of conservatism. Big tent or circus tent? Elizabeth Williamson on a conservative identity crisis in the Trump era. Conservatives are so confused about the alt-Right: This year's incoherent CPAC conference epitomizes the identity crisis facing conservatism today.
How Steve Bannon conquered CPAC — and the Republican Party. What does Steve Bannon want? There may be good reasons to worry, but they're not the ones everyone is giving (and more). Where did Steve Bannon get his worldview? From Neil Howe's The Fourth Turning: An American Prophecy. Bannon and Trump are out for revenge. Neil Howe on Bannon, Trump, and the possibility of civil war in the US. Manipulating terror to end democracy: Timothy Snyder on the Reichstag warning. Experts on authoritarianism say Trump's presidency "has gotten scarier".