Elizabeth Popp Berman (Albany) and Catherine Paradeise (Paris-Est): The University under Pressure. Charlie Eaton, Jacob Habinek, Adam Goldstein, Cyrus Dioun, Daniela Garcia Santibanez Godoy, and Robert Osley-Thomas (UC-Berkeley): The Financialization of US Higher Education. Sandra Delgado and E. Wayne Ross (UBC): Students in Revolt: The Pedagogical Potential of Student Collective Action in the Age of the Corporate University. From NYRB, a review essay on college financing by Rana Foroohar. Molly Hensley-Clancy on how America's student loan giant dropped the ball. What a $2-billion loss really means for Harvard and its endowment. Don't donate to your alma mater — give to students in debt. The first chapter from Game of Loans: The Rhetoric and Reality of Student Debt by Beth Akers and Matthew M. Chingos.

Michael Nunez on how ITT Tech screwed students and made millions. How to stop for-profit colleges: Lawmakers are cracking down on them for shady business practices — but Tressie McMillan Cottom says bigger forces are at play. An excerpt from Lower Ed: The Troubling Rise of For-Profit Colleges in the New Economy by Tressie McMillan Cottom. Lynn Pasquerella on how higher education should be a public good, not a private commodity.