From the Congressional Research Service, a report on Iran: Politics, Human Rights, and U.S. Policy. "The more time I spend on Iran, the less I think this is about religion": Naheed Mustafa interviews Laura Secor, author of Children of Paradise: The Struggle for the Soul of Iran (and more). Mohamad Bazzi on why Trump's tough talk on Iran will backfire. Karim Sadjadpour on how America could stumble into war with Iran. Trump administration risks war with Iran over nothing. The introduction to The Love of Strangers: What Six Muslim Students Learned in Jane Austen's London by Nile Green. You can download Iran After the Deal: The Road Ahead, ed. Paolo Magri and Annalisa Perteghella (2015).