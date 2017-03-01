From Boston Magazine, Chris Sweeney on how liberal professors are ruining college: In New England, they outnumber conservatives 28 to 1 — why that's bad for everyone. Colleges are accused of using civics instruction to promote liberal activism. Reed College professor Lucia Martinez on the social justice Left: "I am a gay mixed-race woman. I am intimidated by these students". Campus conservatives get a lesson in activism: When professors start ranting, start filming. Studies say professors lean left but challenge idea that this results in indoctrination or harms conservatives. Mill, Mao and Socrates: Harrison Fluss and Landon Frim describe three basic styles to teaching in the current politically charged environment.
Has Donald Trump exposed the liberal academic cocoon? There's a lot of schadenfreude out there about out-of-touch liberal universities — let's take a closer look. Kelly Wilz on the myth of the liberal campus. Aaron Hanlon on the myth of the liberal "echo chamber" on campus. If college liberals are so naive, why did the campus right fall for Yiannopoulos? Milo and the violent, well-funded right-wing attacks on academic freedom: Guns, hostile lawmakers, and professional bigots are more dangerous to academic freedom than left-wing activists are. Host a white supremacist, risk chaos from anarchists: Peter Schmidt interviews Lacy MacAuley of the D.C. Antifascist Coalition.
George Yancy: I am a dangerous professor. Katherine Knott on what it's like to be named to a watch list of "anti-American" professors (and more by Heather Cox Richardson). Casey Quinlan on Turning Point USA, the conservative group behind efforts to intimidate professors. A twist on controversial "Professor Watchlist": Notre Dame academics want their names added. Goldie Blumenstyk interviews George Ciccariello-Maher on the far Right's new offensive against academia. Here is a day in the life of Erik Loomis.