From Public Seminar, David Maddy on Trumpism: How should the Left respond? The uses of outrage: Civil society needs to take a stand. Juan Carlos Velasco (CSIC): Revitalizing Democracy through Civil Disobedience. Republicans vote to give police powers to arrest people planning peaceful protests. The anti-protest backlash: Republican lawmakers are trying to criminalize dissent — does this herald a larger and more dangerous backlash against free speech? From California, a progressive cry for state's rights: The birthplace of the modern conservative movement is now the leader of a Trump resistance founded on federalism. Jacob T. Levy on federalism, jurisdiction, and resistance: "Federalism is valuable because states can be oppositional".

After the fumble: Having dominated the Democratic Party for years, the meritocrats now find themselves in a state of crisis. You could argue that by getting behind Perez as the DNC candidate, non-Sanders Democrats have already initiated a process of preempting the Bern. The socialist takeover of the Democratic Party is proceeding nicely: The DNC race was a testament to the Democratic left's vitality, not its impudence.