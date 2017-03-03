From Remembrance and Solidarity: Studies in 20th-century European History, a special issue on the Holocaust/Shoah. In less than one week two Turkish academics committed suicide. Russia sours on Trump, but China is thrilled. The Republican Congress is courting a major crisis: Obamacare might be safe for now, but an economic calamity is looming. Why do the big stories keep breaking at night? Even in the Internet age, the rhythms of print publications drive the news cycle. Michael Hayden and Benjamin Wittes on the special obligation of the advocates of strong national security measures. You can download World: An Anthropological Examination by Joao de Pina-Cabral ("What do we mean when we refer to world?").