Rachel Moran (Denver): In Police We Trust. Anna Lvovsky (Columbia): The Judicial Presumption of Police Expertise. Michael Sierra-Arevalo (Yale): American Policing and the Danger Imperative. Eliav Lieblich (Tel Aviv) and Adam Shinar Interdisciplinary Center (IDC): The Case Against Police Militarization. Samantha Deane and Amy Shuffelton (Loyola): Plato and the Police: Dogs, Guardians, and Why Accountability is the Wrong Answer. Monu Singh Bedi (DePaul): Toward a Uniform Code of Police Justice. From traffic stops to fatal force, cops are incentivized to lie — and they get away with it. How "Blue Lives Matter" went from a reactive slogan to White House policy: President Trump's latest executive orders are a show of support for police.