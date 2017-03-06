Babette Babich (Fordham): Animal Rights, Left Perspectives: Geography, Diaspora, Holocaust. Aylon Cohen (Chicago): "We Support Circus Animals Who Kill Their Captors": Nonhuman Resistance, Animal Subjectivity, and the Politics of Democracy. Josh Milburn (Queen's): Nonhuman Animals and Sovereignty: On Zoopolis, Failed States and Institutional Relationships with Free-living Nonhuman Animals. Richard L. Cupp Jr. (Pepperdine): Animals as More Than "Mere Things", but Still Property: A Call for Continuing Evolution of the Animal Welfare Paradigm. Luis E. Chiesa (SUNY-Buffalo): Animal Rights Unraveled: Why Abolitionism Collapses into Welfarism and What It Means for Animal Ethics.
Mark Rowlands (Miami): Are Animals Persons? Helen Kopnina (Leiden): Wild Animals and Justice: The Case of the Dead Elephant in the Room. Sue Donaldson and Will Kymlicka (Queen's): Locating Animals in Political Philosophy. Gonzalo Villanueva (Melbourne): "The Bible" of the Animal Movement: Peter Singer and Animal Liberation, 1970–1976. Oscar Horta (Santiago de Compostela): Egalitarianism and Animals. Ben Davies (Bloomsburg): Utilitarianism and Animal Cruelty: Further Doubts. The introduction to Animal Ethics in the Age of Humans: Blurring Boundaries in Human-animal Relationships, ed. Bernice Bovenkerk and Jozef Keulartz.