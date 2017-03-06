From ProPublica, how the Trump administration may be skirting its own ethics rules. President Trump is asking to be ignored: His latest whopper on cabinet delays is another step on the road to an incredibly weak administration. Why Donald Trump needs the "administrative state" that Steve Bannon wants to destroy. The president is a they, not a he: While the president is legally a single agent, in practice he needs the support of his aides, which requires him to make concessions to them where necessary. Trump's advisers push him to purge Obama appointees: Frustrated by the gush of leaks, the president's allies say it's time to take action. Trump White House shopping for technology to plug leaks. Obama lawyers form "worst-case scenario" group to tackle Trump.