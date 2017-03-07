Riccardo Campa (Jagiellonian): Technological Unemployment: A Brief History of an Idea. Here's the best argument that computers could replace doctors, teachers, and even nannies: Timothy B. Lee interviews Ryan Avent, author of The Wealth of Humans: Work, Power, and Status in the Twenty-first Century. How long will it be before you lose your job to a robot? A review essay on our automated future by Elizabeth Kolbert. When robots take all of our jobs, remember the Luddites: Clive Thompson on what a 19th-century rebellion against automation can teach us about the coming war in the job market. Robots won't kill the workforce — they'll save the global economy.

Amitai Etzioni (George Washington): Social Justice in a Post-Affluent Society. The future of not working: As automation reduces the need for human labor, some Silicon Valley executives think a universal income will be the answer — and the beta test is happening in Kenya. As digital applications encroach on various aspects of daily life, the impact on the economy will help us live smarter and better.

AI isn't coming for our jobs, it's coming for our planet and will one day "colonise the galaxy".