From The Nation, after more than a half-century in the wilderness, the socialist Left reemerges in America. From Vanity Fair, James Wolcott on why the alt-Left is a problem, too: Much of the media spotlight has been on the "alt-Right", but the "alt-Left" provides a mirror image distortion — the same loathing of Clinton, rejection of "identity politics", and itch for a reckoning. Liberalism needs the "alt-Left": There is no progressive equivalent of the alt-Right — instead of scorning the politics of the Left, traditional liberals should embrace it. Eric Levitz on why the alt-Center is a problem, too. The unhappy medium: The militant center and the alt-whatever. Lefty legend Charles Peters pleads for a return to a New Deal ethos.