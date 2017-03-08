From Vox, Sarah Kliff on the American Health Care Act, the Republicans' bill to replace Obamacare, explained; GOP plan to cost Obamacare enrollees $1,542 more a year; and the GOP health bill doesn't know what problem it's trying to solve (and more). Max Ehrenfreund on the massive tax cuts for the rich inside the GOP health-care plan. These are the people who will suffer under Trumpcare. No, Jason Chaffetz, paying for health care is not like buying an iPhone. Trumpcare breaks every promise Trump made about health care. Trumpcare is the culmination of all the GOP's health-care lies. Brian Beutler on the bumbling plot to destroy Obamacare. The House GOP's not-so-sneaky plan to destroy Medicaid. Why is McConnell rushing through a Trumpcare bill everybody hates? Did Paul Ryan intentionally sabotage his own health care plan?