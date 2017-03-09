Usman W. Chohan (UNSW): Is a Legislative Budget Office Compatible with the Nostrums of an "Alternative-Facts" and Post-Truth Era? GOP tries to discredit agency reviewing its health care bill. Republicans spent seven years hyperventilating over Obamacare, and now they're paying the price for their shameful politics. Trumpism is now getting exposed as a monumental fraud. Josh Marshall on why repeal and replace is going so badly. So Trump is betting that after promising to repeal and replace Obamacare immediately, backing a bill everyone hates, failing to make members of his own party pass it, then doing nothing for two years as Americans go broke and even die, the country is going to blame Democrats for failing to fix the healthcare system.