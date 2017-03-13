From Vox, "post-truth is pre-fascism": Sean Illing interviews Timothy Snyder, author of On Tyranny (and more). Simona Forti on totalitarianism: Historical regime or bio-power intimate vocation? Trump's dictator chic: Peter York wrote a book about autocrats' design tastes — the U.S. president would fit right in. Natalie Koch (Syracuse): Orientalizing Authoritarianism: Narrating US Exceptionalism in Popular Reactions to the Trump Election and Presidency. Putin destroyed Russia's independent press — Trump seems to want the same. Experts in authoritarianism say Trump's agenda has settled — and it's scary. Donald Trump isn't the only villain — the Republican Party shares the blame.