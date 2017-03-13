"What is happening at Mar-a-Lago every weekend is unethical, unconscionable, illegal, unconstitutional. But it barely even makes the news". It's literally pay to play at Mar-a-Lago. A brand name for a hedge fund happy hour: Trump's Mar-a-Lago. Anyone can be a member at Mar-a-Lago — as long as you've got the money. Trump's Mar-a-Lago is heaven for spies: The president's semi-public Florida retreat doesn't follow the same strict background check protocol as the White House, creating an espionage risk. Senators push Trump to release White House, Mar-a-Lago visitor logs. Mar-a-Lago may be getting a major presidential upgrade.

"I think our brand is the hottest it has ever been": With Trump in White House, his golf properties prosper. "Go buy Ivanka's stuff", Kellyanne Conway said — then the first daughter's fashion sales exploded. Trump sons, planning expansion of family business, look to leverage campaign experience. Trump hotel may be political capital of the nation's capital: For Republican Party players, it's the only place to stay. A D.C. restaurant is suing Trump over unfair competition: One of its attorneys says he's clearly using the office to gain an advantage over local businesses. Presidential corruption matters: Trump's business conflicts undermine the presidency — for the sake of the country, stand up for democracy.