Kyle Whyte (Michigan State): (1) The Dakota Access Pipeline, Environmental Injustice, and U.S. Colonialism; (2) Is it Colonial DeJa Vu? Indigenous Peoples and Climate Injustice; and (3) Indigenous Climate Change Studies: Indigenizing Futures, Decolonizing the Anthropocene. Standing with Standing Rock: Brendan Clarke on the story beneath the stories. "We haven't lost, we have awakened": Despite recent setbacks at Standing Rock, Native communities are energized about the future. Peter Nabokov reviews The Other Slavery: The Uncovered Story of Indian Enslavement in America by Andres Resendez; and An American Genocide: The United States and the California Indian Catastrophe, 1846–1873 by Benjamin Madley.

From Perspectives on Politics, Kennan Ferguson (Wisconsin): Why Does Political Science Hate American Indians? (and responses). Sarah Mesle interviews Robert Warrior, president of the American Studies Association, on the relation between Native American Studies and American Studies, the role of place in scholarship, and the changing nature of academic home life.