Scientists are conspicuously missing from Trump's government. Donald Trump's science denial is becoming national policy. If you liked the Inquisition, you'll love the House Science Committee. Republicans' war on science just got frighteningly real. The scientific community is facing an existential crisis: An interview with Rush Holt on Donald Trump, the increasing politicization of science, and what his community needs to do next. John Holdren, Obama's top science adviser, on a guide to navigating the Trump era: "We can be in for a major shift in the culture around science". What is our moral duty as scientists? Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, Sarah Tuttle, and Joseph Osmundson are scientists against a fascist government.
In age of Trump, scientists show signs of a political pulse. Emily Atkin goes inside the scientists' quiet resistance to Trump. Professor Smith goes to Washington: In response to the new president's stances on a range of issues, more scientists are preparing to run for political office. Do scientists lose credibility when they become political? A new study suggests that, contrary to common fears, the answer is no. Why scientists are planning their own march on Washington. Is the March for Science bad for scientists? "Numbers numb, stories sell" is the key messaging lesson from Trump's win: Why scientists and progressives must embrace narrative in their messages and marches. Why Trump will lose his war on science.