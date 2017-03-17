Follow the money, Donald Trump edition: "There are so many sleazy characters, so many connections to figures in the Russian criminal underworld that I'm sure there are at least a few sub-needles there. But haystack itself is a very, very big story". Intelligence expert Malcolm Nance on Trump Russia scandal: "As close to Benedict Arnold as we're ever going to get". The Trump-Russia story is not a diversion: There are ways to talk about the administration's mysterious connections with Russia without succumbing to xenophobic conspiracy theories. Investigations into Russia's alleged attempts to influence the 2016 election and its ties to the Trump administration are perfectly defensible substantively and they're good politics.