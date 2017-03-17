Ellie Shechet on how Trump's budget would turn the US into a heavily-guarded shitpile. If you're a poor person in America, Trump's budget is not for you. The "budget" is not a budget: it's just a Trump campaign press release masquerading as a government document. Trump's budget ripped from Bannon's nationalistic playbook. Here are 6 promises that President Trump's budget betrays. One thing is clear from President Donald Trump's budget proposal: He really does think climate change is a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese to slow America's mighty economy. Trump's budget blueprint is a war on the future of the American economy.
Trump's ploughshares-to-swords "budget" is a close cousin of the Republican health-care plan (and more). Trump's budget shows a GOP trapped between its past and its future. This is the ending conservatives always wanted: You can draw a straight line from Reaganomics to Trump's budget. Erik Loomis on the Trump budget: "We have to remember that the enemy is not Donald Trump. It's the Republican Party".