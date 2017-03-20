From Disability Studies Quarterly, Janette Dinishak (UC-Santa Cruz): The Deficit View and Its Critics. Terence Wesley-Smith (Hawaii): Rethinking Pacific Studies Twenty Years On. All quiet on the German American front: For now, Merkel is maintaining a stiff upper lip when it comes to the Trump administration. Fired U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said to have been investigating HHS Secretary Tom Price. Does Donald Trump know what the GOP health bill does? Housekeepers versus Harvard, feminism for the age of Trump: A feminism for the 99 percent has been forged by working-class immigrant women who confronted Harvard's first female president and Sheryl Sandberg.