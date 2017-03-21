From Lawfare, Benjamin Wittes on how to read what Comey said. Josh Marshall on what we learned during Comey's testimony at the House Intelligence Committee. Let's revisit all those times Trump surrogates said you can't elect someone under FBI investigation. We lost a war: Timothy Snyder on how Russia's interference in our election was much more than simple mischief-making. The revolt of the judges: Benjamin Wittes and Quinta Jurecic on what happens when the judiciary doesn't trust the president's oath. Want to keep the president at bay? Two consultants have an inside track. Two months in, Trump may already own a first: Most corrupt POTUS ever. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman hires Preet Bharara corruption prosecutor to examine Trump administration (and more).
Trump wants to defund PBS — Sesame Street brutally parodied him for decades. White House defends President Trump's golf habit and argues it's different from Obama's. Paul Krugman on America's epidemic of infallibility: No apologies, no regrets, no learning from experience. Trump's method, our madness: What we're all experiencing now is somewhat like the confusion an analyst encounters with a psychotic patient. Brian Resnick on 7 psychological concepts that explain the Trump era of politics.