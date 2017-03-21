From ProPublica, Julia Angwin, Terry Parris Jr. and Surya Mattu on what Facebook knows about you; and Facebook doesn't tell users everything it really knows about them. Facebook claimed it couldn't possibly sway an election — its own business team thinks otherwise. After Trump, will Twitter wither? The rise of its most famous user, and defection of its top executives, would seem to spell doom for Twitter -- but there may be a silver lining. Why we can't fix Twitter: Social media is broken — when will we realize that we're the problem? The first chapter from #Republic: Divided Democracy in the Age of Social Media by Cass Sunstein.