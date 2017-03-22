This is what you need to know about government surveillance: Henry Farrell interviews Jennifer Stisa Granick, author of American Spies: Modern Surveillance, Why You Should Care and What to Do About It. So there was an FBI wiretap in Trump Tower: Josh Marshall on Donald Trump, GoodFellas edition. The Nixonian strategy behind Trump's Obama lie: The president's stubborn wiretapping claim is a way to shore up support from his Republican base. Nancy LeTourneau on when right wing media goes from being GOP propaganda to intel source. The FBI probe into Trump and Russia is huge news — our political system isn't ready for it.

If Trump is innocent, why is he acting so guilty? His reaction to FBI Director James Comey's testimony about Russian meddling was defensive and deceitful. John Dean, the former White House counsel to President Nixon who was charged for helping cover up the Watergate scandal, says he thinks President Trump's White House is "in cover-up mode". Comey disclosures leave Trump alone on island of conspiracy theories. Is Russiagate a conspiracy theory? Masha Gessen weighs in on Putin, Trump and what we should really be afraid of.

A Russian lawyer involved in a US prosecution mysteriously plunged from his apartment window.