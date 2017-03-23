From the Congressional Research Service, a report on the Dark Web. Shaojing Sun (Fudan) and Xitao Fan and Jianxia Du (Macau): Cyberbullying Perpetration: A Meta-Analysis of Gender Differences. How the trolls stole Washington: The terror of anonymous online harassment has been around for decades — now the worst side of the web is at the center of national politics. The owner of 8chan has created a news source for Internet trolls: Jim Watkins wants to make The Goldwater the pre-eminent news source for the trolls of 8chan. How YouTube serves as the content engine of the Internet's dark side: Everyone knows that Twitter and Facebook spread bad information and hate speech — but YouTube, which pays for conspiracy theories seen by millions, may be even worse.

Ex-Microsoft worker says policing toxic images led to PTSD. Adrian Chen on the human toll of protecting the Internet from the worst of humanity.