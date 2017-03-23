omnivore


Mar 23 2017   12:00PM

Erin M. Kearns, Allison Betus, and Anthony Lemieux (Georgia State): Why Do Some Terrorist Attacks Receive More Media Attention Than Others? Yes, the media do underreport some terrorist attacks — just not the ones most people think of. Jared Kushner struck out in his first foray into Middle East diplomacy. The most expensive weapon ever built: The business of the arms industry is to build and spend, build and spend — it's all part of the weaponry system. Mary Beard on women in power: From Medusa to Merkel. Scott McLemee on the new publication The Journal of Interrupted Studies. Jill Filipovic on 9 reasons constitutional originalism is bullshit: Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick Neil Gorsuch describes himself as an originalist — but no one is actually an originalist. "Earth is a planet in upheaval": World Meteorological Organization issues dire climate warning.

These senators can kill Trumpcare, and McConnell can't do much to stop them. Jonathan Chait on how 7 charts explain the horrors of Trumpcare. "I swear to God, the sight of people with deadly diseases crowdfunding their health care is the most dystopian thing about America right now".

