Fabian Freyenhagen (Essex): What is Orthodox Critical Theory? Samuel Salzborn (Giessen): Critical Theory in Germany: On the Way into the Twenty-First Century. Michael J. Thompson (William Paterson): Axel Honneth and Critical Theory. The headquarters of neo-Marxism: Samuel Freeman reviews Grand Hotel Abyss: The Lives of the Frankfurt School by Stuart Jeffries (and more); Habermas: A Biography by Stefan Muller-Doohm (and more); and Adorno and Existence by Peter E. Gordon. Nicola Marcucci on Durkheim's enduring relevance: Sociology offers a solution to the problems raised by Critical Theory.